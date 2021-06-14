John Robert "Bob" Hardison

He received his BS from University of Nebraska at Omaha and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University. Bob was awarded two Bronze Stars (Valor and Oak Leaf Cluster) and two Vietnamese Crosses of Gallantry (Silver Star and Palm) while serving as an advisor to the Vietnamese Infantry Battalion in Dak To II Corps, South Vietnam from 1966-67 (First Battalion 42nd ARVN Infantry Regiment).

During an impeccable military career spanning nearly 30 years, Bob's honors also included the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious and Army Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals including two Good Conduct Medals, as well as Combat and Expert Infantry Badges, and a Parachutist Badge. Bob was a private and humble man, but we' re honored to share that he wore six rows of ribbons on his uniform.

Bob served in Europe for 10 years to include Berlin, Germany twice and the Frankfurt area (in Hanau) where he commanded a unit of 275 soldiers, providing Personnel Service Support to 22,000 soldiers and an additional 35,000 family members. His unit in Berlin came to be rated the very best Personnel Office in all of Europe and was the first to be rated "excellent" in all categories inspected by US Army Europe Headquarters. Bob later served as Deputy and Chief of Staff G-1 at the Berlin Brigade Headquarters.