John Schaer

October 3, 1930 – December 1, 2020

John William Schaer, 90, of Corvallis, Oregon died on December 1, 2020. John was born on October 3, 1930 in Pocahontas, Oregon to William Andrew Schaer and Anna May (Powell) Schaer. John was the youngest of their three children. The family was descendants of Swiss immigrants who farmed and logged in Oregon on his father's side, and ranchers in Durkee on his mother's. John grew up on the family farm working after school and during the summer alongside his father and brother. He remembered how happy he was when, as a young teenager, World War II ended and the family was able to stop farming with horses and bought their first tractor.

John graduated from Baker High School in 1948 and was hired by Witham Brothers Construction Company in Baker City, Oregon. He worked for Withams for seven years. John met his future wife, Glenda Marie Ward while in high school. After Glenda graduated from college from both Oregon State University and Western State University, they married in 1955 and John decided he would enter college to complete a degree at what is now Western Oregon University. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education and then a Master's Degree in 1963. John was hired by the Corvallis School District and worked as an elementary teacher and then elementary school principal for the district for over 30 years.