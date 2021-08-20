February 2, 1927 - August 12, 2021
On Thursday, August 12, 2021, the Lord welcomed home his faithful servant, John Scholz.
John was born on February 2, 1927 to Gerhard Scholz and Viola (Wilk) Scholz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and on February 20, 1927, he was baptized into God's family. He attended Gospel school for eight years and then Concordia Lutheran High School. The Lord prodded him into the public ministry through a message he heard at a Sunday night service. John went on to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and graduated in 1951. During a preaching vicarage in Fargo, North Dakota, he met Eleanor (Ellie) Hartwig, who became his wife on June 17, 1951; their marriage lasted 67 years until Ellie's passing in 2018.
Upon concluding his vicarage and a year in mission school, John was called to become a missionary in the Philippines where he established several new mission stations (Iligan City, Linamon, Baloi, and Mandaue City). In 1967, John and his family returned to the United States, and he took a call to serve as the pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Corvallis, where he served for 11 years. He was then assigned to open new work in Eagle Point at St. John Lutheran from 1978-1992. Even upon retiring in 1992, John served several vacancies in Rogue River and Crescent City. John and Ellie were members of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Medford until their deaths.
John was known as a relational pastor; talking with his flock and developing friendships were his strengths. He had the heart of a missionary, making sure all whom he had the opportunity to interact with - whether parishioner, family member, barber, or store cashier - had a chance to hear of the Savior who had captured his heart. John was a Green Bay Packers fan and wore the hat to prove it. He is remembered for his deep faith in Jesus, a trust which was his steady comfort and anchor after losing his beloved and when facing the many burdens of an aging body. This Jesus who welcomed him into heaven is his deepest legacy.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Gerhard and Viola, his sister, Dorothy; and his wife, Ellie. He is survived by his four children, Steve, Gary, Kathy (Tim), and David; and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Stephanie, and Vincent. His family and many others are blessed with the godly heritage bestowed by John and Ellie.
His Memorial Service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Medford, on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand. Psalm 16:11
