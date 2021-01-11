John Skiles

May 25, 1941 – January 4, 2021

John C. Skiles, 79, of Toledo passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. He was born May 25, 1941 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. The eldest son of Elmer and Lillian (Detweiler) Skiles.

John married Barbara Becker on March 16, 1962. He and Barbara Skiles (Becker) built an incredible life over their 59 years together. They built a career in various agricultural entities including owner/operator of a dairy in Brownsmead, Oregon, a cattle ranch in Durkee, Oregon, and a water well drilling business in Redmond, Oregon.

John is loved and missed by his wife Barbara; his children John, Dolly (Victorine), Doug and Jackie (Wierup); his brothers Brent, Dale, Jerry, and Bill Skiles and sister Sharon (Rogers). He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Audrey, and “Mr. Big.” A memorial service and scrapple party will occur at a later date.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com