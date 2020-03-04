August 3, 1956 — March 2, 2020

John Stanley was born August 3, 1956, to Clifford Edward Stanley and Margaret Elizabeth Stanley of Edwardsburg, Michigan.

John graduated from Edwardsburg High School in 1974. He received B.S. and M.S. degrees in Chemistry from Michigan State University with additional post-graduate studies.

John has been employed by Oregon State University Dept. of Oceanography for about 30 years as an assistant administrator in computer and camera technology.

John has served in the Civil Air Patrol, achieving the positions of Major and Lieutenant Colonel. In ARES, Amateur Radio Emergency Services in Oregon, John helped facilitate communications in search and rescue training and missions. He has assisted in training for Oregon’s local ARRL, American Radio Relay League. John has also served Northwest Hills Community Church in sound and video ministry.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. A celebration of John's life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, with viewing one hour prior to service at Northwest Hills Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd., Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

