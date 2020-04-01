John Zolotoff

April 28, 1931 – March 22, 2020
Born on April 28, 1931 to Russian emigrant parents, John and Mary (Slivkoff) Zolotoff of Independence, Oregon, John passed away in Albany on March 22, 2020 of natural causes.
Growing up in the Silverton Hills, he graduated from Silverton High School in 1950. In August of 1952, John married the love of his life, Donna Hupp. They spent 67 years together and were rarely apart until her death March 13, 2020.
John graduated from Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington with a degree in Instrumentation but ultimately worked as a packaging mechanic, retiring in 1994 from National Foods in Albany, Oregon. A farmer from his childhood years, there was almost always a farm to tend while raising four children and working full time as a mechanic. During his years living in Albany, as a member of Faith Lutheran Church, he devoted time to the church and was a reliable volunteer for all church projects.
John and Donna also had a small Christmas tree farm, Mr. Z’s Christmas Trees, and together they enjoyed having families from around the mid-valley come each year to pick out just the right tree. There was always hot cocoa and snacks for the children to help celebrate the holiday season! He grew up loving to fish, as he and his brothers would hike the hills near Silver Creek Falls to fish for salmon and trout in the creeks that surrounded the home place. Fishing remained one of his favorite activities in retirement as well as spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Terry (Patty) Zolotoff of Newberg, Connie (Ray) Seems of Bend, Denise (Ray) McGinty, and Tim (Karen) Zolotoff of Albany. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, brothers William, Nick, Steve and sisters Nell and Anne.
Services are pending.
