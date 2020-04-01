John Zolotoff

April 28, 1931 – March 22, 2020

Born on April 28, 1931 to Russian emigrant parents, John and Mary (Slivkoff) Zolotoff of Independence, Oregon, John passed away in Albany on March 22, 2020 of natural causes.

Growing up in the Silverton Hills, he graduated from Silverton High School in 1950. In August of 1952, John married the love of his life, Donna Hupp. They spent 67 years together and were rarely apart until her death March 13, 2020.

John graduated from Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington with a degree in Instrumentation but ultimately worked as a packaging mechanic, retiring in 1994 from National Foods in Albany, Oregon. A farmer from his childhood years, there was almost always a farm to tend while raising four children and working full time as a mechanic. During his years living in Albany, as a member of Faith Lutheran Church, he devoted time to the church and was a reliable volunteer for all church projects.

