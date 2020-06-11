× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 11, 1968 — May 21, 2020

Jon Keith Fromherz-Kenneke, 51, of Albany passed away May 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Jon was born in Carbondale, Illinois on July 11, 1968 to Larry Jon Kenneke and Rose Marie (Foster) Kenneke. The family moved to Corvallis in 1970. A sister Susan Lea (Kenneke) Davies joined the family in 1971.

Jon attended Garfield Elementary School, Highland View Middle School and Corvallis High School graduating in 1986. While in high school, Jon was active in amateur radio club and played bass for the Corvallis Youth Symphony.

He then attended Southern Oregon College (now University), earning a degree in Communications. Jon was active in the school’s radio station — KSOR. As student announcer, Jon regularly delivered newscasts and hosted a musical variety program.

Upon graduation he worked as a computer programmer, radio communications specialist, and most recently as a broadcast engineer for Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB). He also was among the first promoters of Oregon’s energy renewal program — Blue Sky.