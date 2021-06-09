 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jonathan Keefer
0 entries

Jonathan Keefer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

January 23, 1954 – March 23, 2020

A Memorial Mass will be held June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. A private committal will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News