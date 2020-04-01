Jonathan P. Keefer Jr.

January 23, 1954 – March 25, 2020

Jon Keefer Jr. was one of three children born to Colleen (Lefebvre) and Jon Keefer Sr. in Warren, Ohio. As a child he grew up in McDonald and Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from Chaney High School before going to Youngstown State University where he received his Bachelor’s degree, and later his Masters.

After graduation, he joined ROTC. In April of 1977, Jon married the love of his life, Theresia “Terri” Goda in Youngstown, Ohio, and together they had six children. Jon was a U.S. Army Paratrooper and a Veteran of Desert Storm. He ranked as major and received numerous service accomplishments during his 19 years in the army. He and his family lived in Ft. Benning, Georgia, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Heilbronn, West Germany, and Presidio of San Francisco, CA before his retirement from Ft. Bragg in 1994.

He and his wife then moved to Albany, where he taught ROTC at Oregon State University in Corvallis and spent 20 years with Corvallis Police Department before retiring as a Lieutenant.