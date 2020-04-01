Jonathan P. Keefer Jr.

January 23, 1954 – March 25, 2020
Jon Keefer Jr. was one of three children born to Colleen (Lefebvre) and Jon Keefer Sr. in Warren, Ohio. As a child he grew up in McDonald and Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from Chaney High School before going to Youngstown State University where he received his Bachelor’s degree, and later his Masters.
After graduation, he joined ROTC. In April of 1977, Jon married the love of his life, Theresia “Terri” Goda in Youngstown, Ohio, and together they had six children. Jon was a U.S. Army Paratrooper and a Veteran of Desert Storm. He ranked as major and received numerous service accomplishments during his 19 years in the army. He and his family lived in Ft. Benning, Georgia, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Heilbronn, West Germany, and Presidio of San Francisco, CA before his retirement from Ft. Bragg in 1994.
You have free articles remaining.
He and his wife then moved to Albany, where he taught ROTC at Oregon State University in Corvallis and spent 20 years with Corvallis Police Department before retiring as a Lieutenant.
Jon was very active in St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he had many roles including a Lay Eucharistic Minister, Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus 1577, and Faithful navigator of Knights of Columbus 906. He was also part of St. Michael Ministry Group, Marriage Prep Couples Group, and the Men’s Prayer Group.
Jon is survived by his wife Terri of 42 years; their children, Jennifer Grecko of Girad, Ohio, Christina Keefer of Huntington Beach, California, Jonathan Paul Keefer III of Burbank, California, Francis Keefer of Seal Beach, California, Michael Keefer of Salem, Oregon, and Matthew Keefer of Costa Mesa, California; his loving mother Colleen; his sister Daniece of Cortland, Ohio, and nine grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father and his sister Paulette.
He wholeheartedly served his God, his country and his community with honor, fidelity, integrity, humility and pride. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at a later date. Service announcements will be made once arranged. Please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to leave any condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.