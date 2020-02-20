Jonathan Walter Emmons

April 15, 1968 — February 8, 2020
Jonathan W. Emmons, 51, a former longtime resident of Corvallis, late of North Plains, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, from unexpected heart complications at his home.
Jonathan was born April 15, 1968, in Corvallis, the son of the late David Scott Emmons and Joanne (Corbett) Papadopoulos. He was raised and received his education in the Corvallis community, having attended Corvallis High School.
He was married to his first wife, Kimberly Emmons, in 1990. They had two children together. They later divorced.
He was remarried to Caryn Marie Bieker on December 17, 1994, in Estacada, They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past December. Following their marriage, they made their home in the Corvallis community, where they raised their six children. In 2018, Jonathan moved to the North Plains community, where he had resided since.
In his younger years, Jonathan worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska for several years. While living in the Corvallis community, he worked as a meat cutter with his father in the family business, at Emmons Meat Market, for several years. He later worked for United Parcel Service in Albany for several years, before working for Safeway as a meat cutter in Corvallis and Beaverton.
Among his special interests, he enjoyed his family life, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his father, David Emmons, and his Uncle Patrick and Uncle Mike.
Survivors include his wife, Caryn Emmons, of Kennewick, Washington; his mother and stepfather, Joanne and Larry Papadopoulos, of North Plains, Oregon; his stepmother Nancy Emmons, of Albany, Oregon; his six children and their spouses, Anthony and Kyla Emmons, of Philomath, Oregon; Nicole and Kyle Bansen, of Yamhill, Oregon; Katie Emmons and Jason Hsu, of Hillsboro, Oregon; Jessica Bieker and Jeff Morford, of Beaverton, Oregon; Mason Westmoreland, of Kennewick, Washington, and Andrew Westmoreland, of Kennewick, Washington; and his sister and three brothers and sister-in laws, Becky Colla, of Hillsboro, Oregon; Dan and Karen Emmons, of Vancouver, Washington; Rob and Paige Emmons, of Corvallis, Oregon, and Dave Emmons, of Corvallis, Oregon.
Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Henry Bansen, Sawyer Emmons, Luke Bansen and Watson Emmons, and several nieces and nephews.
Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wren Community Hall, 35515 Kings Valley Highway, Philomath, OR 97370.
To sign the online guestbook or to send a condolence to the family, go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com. Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.