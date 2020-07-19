Joseph Richard Haralson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 19, 1944 – July 4, 2020

Joseph Haralson, 76, of Albany, passed away peacefully at his home on the Fourth of July due to congestive heart failure.

The son of Joseph Edwin and Elaine (Mattoch) Haralson, he was born in Providence, Rhode Island. Joe married his love Linda Nelson on December 28, 1987 in Los Angeles, California.

Where to begin to describe Joe Haralson is difficult, because he truly was a “Renaissance man” in every meaning of the term. He was multi-faceted, curious, a risk-taker, creative, and had unquenchable thirst for knowledge and experiences. He had great perseverance and self-discipline. He strived for excellence or mastery in physical, intellectual, artistic and social fields. He lived and loved life to the fullest with zest, heart and soul.

Joe was raised in a loving household and the son of a career Naval officer. As a Navy kid he learned at an early age the sense of adventure. He loved travelling and living in new places, such as Guam and Hawaii. He believed home was where you were with the people you loved and not the physical location.