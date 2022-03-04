Josephine Katherine Liming

September 15, 1929 - February 11, 2022

Josephine (Jo) Katherine Liming, 92, of Lebanon, passed away February 11, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, where she received the most compassionate care.

She was born September 15, 1929 in Delta, Colorado, one of five children, to Bolzer and Katherine Brown. She attended schools in Delta.

Jo married Harold Liming in 1947. They lived in Delta where their three children were born.

She resided, until recently, in the family home she and Harold built after moving to Lebanon in 1951.

After working in a number of grocery stores in the Lebanon area, she drove bus for Lebanon schools for 18 years until her retirement. Many students reached out to her over the years to say she was a positive influence in their lives.

A talented ceramic artist, Jo gifted many treasured creations to family and friends. She and Harold shared a passion for flower and vegetable gardening. Jo could put anything in soil and watch it grow. Flowers from her garden and a slice of her apple pie were enjoyed by many of us.

Jo and Harold enjoyed lasting friendships and many years of travel with the Elks RV club. Travel to Hawaii, Singapore, China and a European cruise (where she was every passenger's adopted grandmother) with her children and grandchildren created wonderful memories.

She was independent and didn't hesitate to speak her mind, at the same time compassionate and generous.

Blessed with many cousins and extended family, close friends and caring neighbors, all were important to her.

Jo was predeceased by her loving husband, Harold, in 2008 after 61 years of marriage; her son Bernie, in 2013; her siblings Eleanor, Arthur, Clara and Karen.

She is survived by her son, Ken (Kay) Liming, daughter Marilyn (Joe) Mangan; grandchildren Staci (Joe) Fournier, Alison (Chris) Rivero, Andrew (Kelsey) Mangan, Hilary (Cody) Oliver, Kris (Dale) Latimer; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all immensely.

Jo will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A committal service for immediate family will be held at a future date.

If you wish to honor Jo's memory, please take a moment to enjoy beautiful spring flowers and think of her.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.