Josh loved his family and friends. He was always finding ways to keep in touch... usually a phone call out of the blue or an in-person visit... greeting everyone with a hearty, "Hi! How are you doing?".

He loved a good laugh and a good joke... he was a jokester, for sure. You always would walk away with a smile on your face and a heart full of warmth.

Josh's co-workers were a very important part of his life and he treasured those friendships (Graphic Products / Columbia Sports / Kohl's); as did he treasure the friendships of his kids' teachers and other parents.

Enough can't be written about Josh Hansen to cover all he did and accomplished over his almost 42 years. But, by far, what stands out and shines as bright as a star is the love and pride he felt toward his children and wife... and the love he felt toward his dad and sister and mom... and, that in turn, overflowed onto his other family members and friends.

He will be missed feels like an understatement. A celebration of Josh's life is an ongoing event.

If you are interested in supporting his wife and kids, a go-fund-me account has been established in his name: Josh Hansen Memorial: https://tinyurl.com/56tutzhh

His family thanks you for reading a little bit about Joshua Hansen and we send out a blessing to all who knew him.