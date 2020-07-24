× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 19, 2003 – July 15, 2020

Josi Lyn Brinson earned her wings and passed away on July 15, 2020 at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, Stanford.

She has been an angel to us since the day she was born. She was 16-years-old and would have been a junior at West Albany High School.

She will be remembered by her warm heart and her beautiful blonde hair; not only by her friends and family but everyone who knew her. Josi loved spending time with family. She loved animals, especially her two dogs: Maddi and Koda.

She is survived by her mother, Tami; her father, Joel; siblings, Tyler & Jenna; and her beloved animals.

A Celebration of Life will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Church in Albany. To view the service via live-stream, go to www.hope.church and click “Watch Online.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alagille Syndrome Alliance.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.