June 3, 1929 – November 10, 2021

Mrs. Joy Annette Mills peacefully stepped into the presence of our Lord on November 10, 2021, at the age of 92. She had been a resident of Timberhill Place in Corvallis since 2013.

Joy Annette Johnson and her identical twin sister (June Annette) were born to Walter O. and Fayta A. (Harris) Johnson on June 3, 1929, in Lamar, Missouri. Joy's family also lived in Girard, Kansas and Parsons, Kansas, before settling down permanently in Great Bend, Kansas. Joy and June graduated as co-valedictorians from Great Bend High School in the Class of 1947.

Joy and June both loved sports including tennis and roller skating. It is at the roller rink where Joy met the love of her life, Gene Mills, a WWII Navy veteran and farmer, from Pratt, Kansas. June was already dating Merle Logue, Gene's first cousin and best friend. The two couples were married in a double wedding ceremony on May 16, 1948.

In February of 1950 Joy and Gene became parents of their first child, Janet Lee. In 1954, their son, John Henry, was born, followed by another son, Paul Eugene, in 1956. During this time Joy accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the Byers Methodist Church. She remained strong in her faith in Jesus throughout her lifetime.

In June of 1957 Joy and Gene left Kansas and moved to Corvallis. They always considered the Willamette Valley “The Promised Land."

Their youngest son, Roger Dean, was born in January of 1958 in Corvallis. Within a year they were able to buy a house on three acres of property in South Corvallis. Over the years, they built three more houses on the acreage.

In 1962, Joy got a job as a secretary in the Animal Science Department at Oregon State University. She spent most of her adult life working as an Administrative Assistant in various departments at OSU (including Humanities and the OSU Counseling Center) as well as Administrative Assistant to the Mayor of Corvallis. For decades Joy took one class at OSU every term. She only took classes that interested her. At the age of 50 she received her Bachelor's Degree.

She was an avid sports fan, especially tennis, baseball and basketball, Scrabble, card games and was an accomplished calligrapher and prolific amateur poet.

In 1976 Joy and Gene bought an 80 acre farm just east of Albany. As part of their dream they built a professional grade tennis court in the back yard of their house, which they used regularly. She was an avid member of the Timberhill Women's Tennis Club well into her 80s. Up until her death she almost always had professional tennis matches playing on the TV.

In 2013, after 37 years on the farm, Joy and Gene graduated to Assisted Living at Timberhill Place in Corvallis. Gene passed away in May of 2016 just after their 68th wedding anniversary.

Joy and Gene were active members of Corvallis First Baptist Church during their Corvallis years, and members of Lebanon First Baptist Church during their Albany years.

Joy was preceded in death by her mother, Fayta A. (Harris) Johnson; her father, Walter O. Johnson; her sister, June Annette (Johnson) Logue; her husband, Clarence Eugene "Gene" Mills; and her youngest son, Roger Dean Mills. She is survived by three of her children; Janet (Mills) Koolhaas (Case), Cumming, Georgia; John Mills (Vicki), Vancouver, Washington; Paul Mills, Lynnwood, Washington; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren in addition to several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Huston-Jost Funeral Home of Lebanon.

A "Celebration of Life" Service will be held for family and friends via Zoom at a later date to be determined.

Memorial donations may be made to the Foreign Missions Fund at First Baptist Church of Corvallis.