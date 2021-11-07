February 1, 1939 - October 3, 2021

Joy Brown McGeary passed away surrounded by the love of her family and friends on October 3, 2021 in Palm Springs, California, after a valiantly fought battle with breast cancer.

Born in Scio to Boone LD Brown and Emma Anene Smail. She was the third child to the couple. She grew up and graduated from Scio High School.

She attended University of Oregon, where she also worked for the Dean of the Law School. In 1961 she began her career as a flight attendant with Western Airlines, later to be purchased by Delta. She flew the friendly skies for 39 years. After previously being married to Conrad Andresen, she married Willis "Dan" McGeary in 1993. Dan, a veteran who saw combat in WWII, was also an airline pilot with a love of travel. Together, they traveled the world by air and sea. Joy had a zest for life and great humor. She was an accomplished tournament bridge player, she did the daily crossword in pen, and made a family of friends.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dan, sister Baby Carol, and brother Monte Brown.

She is survived by her brother Larry Boone Brown (and wife Barbara). Sister, Doris Anene Brown Parker (and husband Raymond). Nieces and nephews, Kerry Anene Johnson (Douglas), Shelly Rae Stoller (Glen), Krista Geiger, Karla Brown, Jeff Brown (Ronnie), Tom Brown, and Stephanie Trissel (Tom). Great-nephews and nieces, and great-great- nephews and nieces, and of course, Patrick, her adored poodle. Mark Rivas, David Morris, and Tim Duffy were cherished friends, whose care and support were invaluable during her fight with breast cancer.

A celebration of her life was held October 7, 2021 at her home in Palm Springs, California. A celebration of life will follow her burial at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021 at Franklin Butte Cemetery in Scio, Oregon. A reception will be held following the burial at the home of her niece Kerry and Douglas Johnson in Scio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Scio Gleaners and Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.