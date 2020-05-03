× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 9, 1938 – April 20, 2020

Joyce Darlene (Williamson) Hamel, 82, of Jefferson, went to be with her lord April 20, 2020. Joyce was born May 9, 1938 in Palisade, Colorado to Gerald H. and Ethelyn (Giffeus) Williamson.

She married Vic Hamel on November 3, 1962 in Lane County. They moved to Brownsville where they raised their daughter, Tiffany.

Joyce worked as a dental receptionist. She and Vic owned an advertising company based out of Salem. Vic and Joyce later moved to Jefferson where they spent their retirement years. They shared many happy camping trips together. Joyce was a cat lover. She enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting and needlepoint. Joyce loved spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Vic, and daughter Tiffany. Stepchildren Gloria Hicks, Robert, Jeffery and Connie Hamel, son-in-law David Jefferson, granddaughter Carlyn Jefferson, grandson Derek (Amanda) Jefferson, and great granddaughter, Tirzah. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gene.

Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.

