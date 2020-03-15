Joyce E. Cuykendall

October 7, 1924 – January 3, 2020

In 1943, two sisters – one just graduated from Plummer High School in rural northern Minnesota decided to take the adventure of their lives. They left their close family and dairy farm and boarded a train for the bustling war town of Seattle to find work.

One sister was excited about their new life, but the other was trepidations. “It was a scary thing to do,” said Joyce LaFayette, years later. But she didn’t want to be left behind by her 20-year-old sister Gladys, who was ready to go.

The trip quickly resulted in jobs at Boeing and the war department and for Joyce, a romance and marriage to Jim Cuykendall, the tall, handsome man who was best friends with Gladys’ new boyfriend, Danny. Gladys and Danny married too.

Over the next years, Joyce and Jim raised four girls. They lived first in Pullman, Washington. Until Jim graduated from Washington State University, and then in the Oregon towns of Astoria, Harrisburg, Silverton and Albany. Joyce kept house, learned how to drive, played good-natured tricks on her family for April Fool’s, and defended her children from over-reaching school officials. She took gentle and determined care of daughter Wendy, who had epilepsy and early onset diabetes before those diseases were broadly understood.