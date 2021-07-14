Joyce Earlene Hout Northam

June 12, 1932 - July 8, 2021

Joyce Northam died peacefully in her bed at Timberhill Retirement in Corvallis.

She was a fifth generation Oregonian. Her parents were Earl and Lucille (Foster) Hout.

Having graduated from Corvallis High School in 1950, she attended Oregon State University where she married Ray M. Northam in 1953. After Ray graduated from Oregon State, they moved to Evanston, Illinois, Athens, Georgia, Portland, Oregon and Guilford, Connecticut, before returning home to Corvallis in 1966.

Joyce graduated from OSU with a degree in Art History. She worked for 20 years at OSU in the Sea Grant College Program and the Art Department.

She is survived by daughter, Amy (McBride), and son, Paul.

Over the many years in Corvallis and elsewhere, she made many life-long friends whom she truly loved. The family thanks all of you.

We would also like to thank everyone at Timberhill Retirement for their above and beyond care and love.