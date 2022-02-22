Joyce Elaine Tomlinson

Joyce was born to Harold and Mildred Baker and grew up in Salem, graduating from North Salem High. After moving to Lebanon, she enjoyed working as a librarian for Waterloo Elementary until retiring. She was a beloved employee, making lifelong friends with members of the staff. After retirement Joyce moved to Albany where she made many more friends. She loved her exercise group, gardening, decorating her house according to the seasons and traveling the world. She loved going on cruises with her cousin. But, most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchild.