December 8, 1940 - February 18, 2022
Joyce K. Martin, 81, of Terrebonne, died at St. Charles Hospital in Redmond.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Crystal Martin, of Lebanon; daughter, Laurie Schaben, of Salem; sisters, Shirley Bohanan, of Sublimity; Donna Hottman, of Oregon City; Dee Boje, of Christmas Valley.
Many nieces and nephews; six grandkids; nine great-grandkids and four great-great-grandkids.
Preceding in her death, husband, Ralph Martin; daughter, Diana Pearson; and grandson, Joshua Martin.
She wished no service, just a small family gathering later.
