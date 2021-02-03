June 12, 1945 - February 1, 2021

Joyce Rebecca Hildebrand, 75, of Alsea passed away Monday. She was born in Lawrence, Kansas to Lena Ethel (Garland) and John Henry Ritchey.

Joyce has lived in Alsea for most of her life. She was a sales representative and a merchandising representative for Warner-Lambert in Corvallis.

Joyce loved many things, therefore she had many hobbies. She loved to research many topics she was interested in. She enjoyed metal detecting, camping, hunting and fishing. Joyce loved roses. She collected many things, such as stained glass, dolls and lamps.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sandra Hildebrand-Lee of Corvallis; son, Max Hildebrand (Melanie) of Alsea; grandchildren: Andrea Craft (Travis) of Albany, Landen Lee of Corvallis, Zachary Hildebrand (Lindsay) of Denver, Colorado; Eric Hildebrand (Jessica) of Albany, Gracie Hildebrand (Jake) of Corvallis; and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ed Hildebrand; son, Eddie Hildebrand; her parents; brother, John Jr.; sisters: Evelyn and Joan.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6 at Alsea Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com