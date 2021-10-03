 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce Richardson
0 entries

Joyce Richardson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Richardson

December 23, 1951 - September 19, 2021

Joyce passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes Sunday after a long battle with injuries and issues caused from an accident many years ago. 30 years as a registered nurse, specializing in long term and senior care. She had a big heart and a warm smile for all of her patients and was an advocate even after her accident when she became the one being cared for.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and leaves behind two sons, a brother, and many friends.

Private services to be held at a future date. A special thank you to the staff at Corvallis Manor and the residents surrounding it for the love bestowed upon her.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News