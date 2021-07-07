Judith E. Ellis Becker

October 8, 1938 – May 27, 2021

Judith was born in Creston, Nebraska, to Raymond D. Leach and Anna Cherny Leach, the youngest of six children. The family moved to Philomath, in 1941. She attended Philomath schools, graduating from Philomath High.

She married Sherman Ellis in 1958. She worked as a cook at various places, always making life-long friends. She was a member of the Evangelical Church and was involved with all the activities there. Sherman passed away in 1984. She married Hoyle Becker in 1993. Her most important joy in life was her family, especially all the grand and great-grandsons.

She is survived by her son, David Ellis, his life partner, Andrea Heywood; grandson, Randy Ellis, daughter, Jane Watson (husband John), grandsons, Jeremy Watson (wife Diana), Jeffery Watson (Fiance Becca Jones), great-grandsons, Jayson Watson, Logan Watson, Bently Watson, Jesse Christianson, Andrew Bauer, and Justin Watson. Judy is also survived by her brother, John Leach, sister, Mary Ann Jackson, sisters-in-law, Lucy Leach, Karen Leach, Roberta Stebbins, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Sherman, husband, Hoyle, brothers, Kenneth and Clifford Leach, and sister, Donna McNelly.

There will be no memorial service. Donations in her name may be made in care of McHenry Funeral Home to the Alzheimer Association. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.