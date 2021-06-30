Judith E. Ellis Becker

Judy was born in Creston, Nebraska to Raymond D. Leach and Anna Cherny Leach, the youngest of six children. The family moved to Philomath in 1941. She graduated from Philomath High. She married Sherman Ellis in 1958 and had a son, David. After Sherman's death in 1984, she married Hoyle Becker. She is survived by her son, grandsons, great-grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews. There are no services planned. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com for more information and to leave condolence messages for the family.