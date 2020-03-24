Judith Kay Deford

December 5, 1946 – March 17, 2020

Judy was born at the Anderson Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon. The daughter of Kenneth and Micky Middleton, she attended Lincoln grade school, Western View middle school, and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1965. She also graduated from the Dental Assistant program at Linn-Benton Community College, and worked for several area dentists over the years.

She enjoyed travel and genealogy, and one of her proudest accomplishments was the production of a book that detailed her family's history dating to the 1600's in England, Norway and America. In 1969, she married Glenn (Skip) DeFord of Corvallis, and is survived by him, daughter Heidi (Jason) Mayse of Scottsdale, Arizona, and three grandsons, Lake Stehle and Torin and Cole Mayse.

She is also survived by sisters Joan (Dean) Nored of Portland, Oregon, Kathi (Mark) Lasswell of Bozeman Montana, niece Jaime (Nored) Beaudette of Vancouver, Washington and nephews Brian and Scott Lasswell of Portland, Oregon.

