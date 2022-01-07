August 27, 1932 - December 31, 2021

Judy Ann Rambo of Corvallis died peacefully in her home on December 31, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Judy was born in Corvallis on August 27, 1932, to Lester (Bus) Greenwood and Roberta Greenwood (Mishler). Judy, along with her older sister Arden grew up in Corvallis, and she graduated from Corvallis High in 1950. Judy married her high school sweetheart William R. Rambo on September 26, 1952. Bill and Judy were married 40 years until Bill's untimely death in 1993. Judy is survived by their three children Sue Willesen and husband Ron (Portland), Sally Clark and husband Clancy (Corvallis), Bryan Rambo and his wife Jamie (Decatur, Texas), five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, as well as eight nieces and nephews.

Judy excelled in art, drawing, and design and was the draftsperson for Rambo Homes from 1955-1985 until they moved to Dallas, Texas. Judy loved the Pacific Northwest and particularly her hometown of Corvallis. Shortly after Bill's death she left the Lone Star State and high tailed it home to the Beaver state and her beloved Corvallis. Judy would remind anyone and everyone of why Corvallis was the best place in the world to live. According to Judy the water was the best in the country, the weather was hands down the best in the state, and the people were the nicest in the country if not the world. According to Judy, the OSU Beavers were second to none and she was a loyal lifelong fan.

Judy loved to stay busy. She excelled at tennis and was a member at Tennis West for many years. Her love of sports started in childhood, and she particularly enjoyed watching tennis, baseball, football and basketball. She loved the Oregon coast; fishing for salmon, crabbing, walks on the beach and Mo's clam chowder!

Judy treasured her friendships and kept in touch with old classmates and friends until Alzheimer's robbed her of her many fond memories. Most importantly Judy's love of family was unwavering. She cherished her family and would drop everything to help a family member in need. Judy taught us all the most important of life's lessons, the lesson of love. She taught it well through all the years, now passed to great-grandkids the sweet little dears.

A celebration of life will be announced for family and close friends late spring or summer. A Tribute Donation may be made in Judy's name to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/donate.