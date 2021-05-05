May 16, 1939 - April 29, 2021

Julia Garcia Coleman, 81, of Albany died Thursday in Albany, Oregon. She was born in Spain on May 16, 1939. She is survived by her husband Robert, an American soldier she met when he was stationed in Europe, whom she married on November 10, 1966. Bob brought her home to the Bay Area where they lived with their three small children before heading north to Albany.

Julia was a beloved housekeeper at Albany General Hospital where she earned Employee of the Year. She took pride in everything that she did but translating for Spanish speaking patients seeking care or experiencing childbirth was her greatest honor.

To know Julia was to love her. She was often found dancing in the kitchen to flamenco music. And if you were in her presence when music was playing, anywhere, you'd be up dancing too. No one could resist her call to the dance floor.

She spent a lot of time on a sailboat with Bob, watching the sunsets over the water, with a pet by her side and a glass of wine in her hand.

When her children or grandchildren were near no one went hungry — there was an endless supply of snacks, and sneaky pieces of candy filled their tummies and her heart. This went for puppy dogs too; they always knew which chair to sit under when it was mealtime.