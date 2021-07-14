January 28, 1931 - June 14, 2021
Julian Ward Packard passed on June 14, 2021, at 90 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Evelyn Packard, and his family. He was a decorated Korean War Marine veteran who was 100% disabled during heroic service. He was a kind man who loved the Lord and will be missed. He worked hard for his family and had a great sense of humor always. Funeral arrangements will be private. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. If you wish to donate to help with funeral expenses and family expenses, please email evelyn.packard1950@gmail.com.
