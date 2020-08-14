Julie Mueller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 12, 1963 - August 7, 2020

On February 12, 1963 in The Dalles, Oregon, Julie Ann was born to Toni and Roy Jordan, and on August 7, 2020 our beloved Julie tried on her angel wings and took flight, leaving behind a family who adored her.

Julie is survived by husband Barry of 36 years; three sons, Brandon (Jenen), Travis (Kelly), Spencer (Barbi) and five grandchildren. Julie is also survived by her mother Toni; seven siblings, four brothers: Michael, Joel, David and Robert; three sisters: Sue, Posh and Diane; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins by the dozens.

She was capable of many things, from checking groceries, arranging flowers, a receptionist in a doctor's office or greeting you as a hostess at her local restaurant with her infectious smile. That's who Julie was. Full of life and loved life.

Julie graduated from Madras High School and after she married the “love of her life” she moved to Washington, from there Macau, Singapore, and then California before settling in Lebanon, Oregon.

After a short but valiant fight, Julie lost her battle to pancreatic cancer.

Julie was preceded in death by her father Roy and brother Jeff.

In lieu of flowers please make your donation to Special Olympics or American Cancer Society. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.