 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

June Ann Brown

  • 0

June 24, 1938 - March 8, 2022

June lived in San Pedro, California for 55 years and moved to Albany, Oregon in 2011.

June worked at Northrop for 38 years.

She is survived by her children Rudy Murrieta and Regina Green. Her grandchildren Randall, Ashley, Nicholas, and Sarah. Her great-grandchildren Keegan, Ryland, Sophia, Carlo, and Clayton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News