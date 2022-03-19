June Ann Brown

June 24, 1938 - March 8, 2022
June lived in San Pedro, California for 55 years and moved to Albany, Oregon in 2011.
June worked at Northrop for 38 years.
She is survived by her children Rudy Murrieta and Regina Green. Her grandchildren Randall, Ashley, Nicholas, and Sarah. Her great-grandchildren Keegan, Ryland, Sophia, Carlo, and Clayton.
