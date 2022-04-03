June 20, 1974 - February 27, 2022

June Michelle Lemke, age 47, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, near Walton, Oregon. June was born in 1974 in Corvallis, Oregon, to Michael D. Lemke and Nita M. (McIntyre) Lemke. She attended primary school and high school in Corvallis, graduating from Corvallis High School in 1992.

June received a bachelor's degree at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a master's degree from Oregon State University. She became a high school counselor with Gold Beach High School in Gold Beach, Oregon. She was much loved and appreciated by staff and students.

As a youth, June was involved with several community service groups, including Job's Daughters, where she held a leadership role locally. She was active in Camp Fire Girls. She was also an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She worked for many years at JoAnn Fabrics in Corvallis, Oregon. She and her mother, Nita, created masterful quilts and taught quilting in the community.

June was a very giving person who was involved in the end-of-life care of her parents, both of whom passed away shortly before June's untimely death. She was also very close to her two brothers, George Lemke and Timothy Lemke, and her five nephews: Fredryk (Pete), Robert (Bob), Calvin, Michael, and Cillian. She will be greatly missed by her surviving relatives, her extended family, her friends, and her community.

Family and friends are invited to June's memorial Mass at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330. A reception will follow. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.demossdurdan.com)

A Gofundme account has been set up to help the family pay for funeral and legal expenses. This account can be found at https://gofund.me/ab5bfc57

Donations can also be sent to the Gold Beach High School counseling department in June's name.