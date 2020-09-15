June Slaton

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June R. Slaton

August 11, 1927 – September 11, 2020

June was born in Pomeroy, Washington to Lester and Ida Ruark. In 1942, when she was 15, they moved to Albany, Oregon. She attended Albany Union High School. As a beautiful 18 year old, June was crowned an Albany Timber Carnival Princess. She asked her (unknown to her at the time) husband, Cliff Slaton, to be her date to the carnival events. They married August 11, 1950. They had 2 children, Janell and Steve.

June worked for 29 years for several eye doctors, Dr. Roy Clunes, Dr. E. Carlson & Dr. J. Lees. She also worked at Future Savings & Loan, Mid Valley Gems, & Key Bank.

June enjoyed traveling. She visited all 50 states; including Florida where she saw a NASA rocket launch, Kentucky where she went to the Derby, and a Miss America Pageant (chaperoning Miss Oregon), and traveled around the Orient and most of the European Union.

June was very active within the community. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Albany Hospital Auxiliary, Chamber of Commerce, Linn Co. Republican Women, YMCA, Camp Fire Girls, and more.