May 9, 1946 — January 4, 2020

Kae Means passed away with family holding her hands January 4th after a hard fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Lebanon to Lester and Ellen Abraham. Growing up on the family farm, she knew the value of hard work. She was active in 4-H as a kid and graduated from Central Linn High School.

She met Glen Means at the Corvallis A & W drive-in. They married in September 1966 and had two kids, Karen and Jason. Family vacations each summer included exploration around Oregon. For many years she was the one ensuring all of the school buses, city transit, and OSU shuttles were where they needed to be, “all without a computer” she would proudly say. She retired in 2015 to fight the cancer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kae valued the friendships and compassion she gathered from her ovarian cancer group. Thank you ladies.

She was blessed by daughter-in-law Alison and two fantastic grandkids, Samantha and Christopher. She attended Sam and Robert’s wedding in April and many football games in the fall for Christopher.

Kae was preceded in death by her parents and Glen. In addition to her kids and grandkids, she is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends she counted as family.

A celebration of Kae’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18 at Fisher Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition to spread the word about this invasive disease, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jeannette Means, please visit Tribute Store.