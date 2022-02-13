 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen D. Erickson

August 30, 1937 - January 26, 2022

Karen Erickson, 84, peacefully passed away on January 26, 2022, at home in Spanaway, Washington. Karen loved Jesus and was passionate about her family. Her favorite hobby was knitting, and in Corvallis, Oregon, she owned the Count Your Blessings yarn shop. Karen loved to fish, sew, and work with wood. She was well known for her amazing clam dip. Most of all, she was warm, generous, and loving.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ron, Karen will be missed by three children, five grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren and her two sisters.

A memorial in the summer will be planned to scatter her ashes.

Memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to Ceaseless Love Ministries in Kirkland, Washington.

