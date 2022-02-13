Karen D. Erickson

Karen Erickson, 84, peacefully passed away on January 26, 2022, at home in Spanaway, Washington. Karen loved Jesus and was passionate about her family. Her favorite hobby was knitting, and in Corvallis, Oregon, she owned the Count Your Blessings yarn shop. Karen loved to fish, sew, and work with wood. She was well known for her amazing clam dip. Most of all, she was warm, generous, and loving.