Karen D. Erickson

August 30, 1937 - January 26, 2022
Karen Erickson, 84, peacefully passed away on January 26, 2022, at home in Spanaway, Washington. Karen loved Jesus and was passionate about her family. Her favorite hobby was knitting, and in Corvallis, Oregon, she owned the Count Your Blessings yarn shop. Karen loved to fish, sew, and work with wood. She was well known for her amazing clam dip. Most of all, she was warm, generous, and loving.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ron, Karen will be missed by three children, five grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren and her two sisters.
A memorial in the summer will be planned to scatter her ashes.
Memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to Ceaseless Love Ministries in Kirkland, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.