February 22, 1955 - December 14, 2020
Karen Goulding, 65, of Anthem, Arizona and Corvallis passed away tragically in an automotive accident in Central Oregon on Monday December 14, 2020. She will be incredibly missed by all the people she touched.
Karen was born February 22, 1955 in Camden, New Jersey, the oldest of four siblings. As a young child the family moved to Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, where she was raised. As a child, her mother instilled a passion for sewing in Karen, while her father helped develop her passion for bird watching. She continued to love both of these hobbies throughout the rest of her life. Both of her parents were also very civic minded, and ingrained in Karen the value of a lifetime of doing good for others.
She graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1973, and went on to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania for her undergraduate studies in education. She moved from Pennsylvania to Oregon in 1976, and met her future husband David in 1980. It was love at first sight. They married in 1981, and had two daughters, Kristen and Jamie, a few years later. They spent the next 30+ years living in the Corvallis and Philomath area.
A passionate educator, Karen began her teaching career in the Silver Falls School District. She later taught at St. Mary's Catholic School in Albany, and both the Corvallis and Philomath School Districts. Karen spent the greater part of her career as the reading specialist at Philomath Elementary. After going back to Western Oregon University to earn her Master's Degree in Education, she taught first grade at Clemens Primary School for several years before spending her final years teaching the K/1st/2nd grade class at Blodgett Elementary.
After her retirement in 2012, Karen and Dave started splitting their time between Oregon and Arizona. Karen loved Arizona winters. Her daily routine began religiously with morning coffee on the patio watching the sun rise over Daisy Mountain in Anthem, followed by early morning exercise classes.
Karen was always busy. An avid reader, golfer, bird-watcher, and hiker, she also enjoyed and excelled at anything creative. Over the years she learned woodworking, ceramics, sewing & quilting, and her favorite; jewelry making. In Anthem, she was part of a beading group, a day-trippers group, and a 9 Hole Golf group.
Karen was preceded in death by her father Francis Joseph Nash Jr. and mother Audrey Louise Nash. She is survived by her husband David of Anthem, Arizona and Black Butte Ranch, Oregon; daughters Kristen of Corvallis and Jamie of Eugene; brothers Francis Joseph Nash III of Naples, Florida and Christopher Nash of Copenhagen, Denmark; and sister Elizabeth Anne Watson of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces & nephews, and countless friends in Oregon and Arizona.
The family will not be having a formal funeral. Instead there will be an outdoor celebration of life this Spring or Summer, location to be determined.