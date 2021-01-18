February 22, 1955 - December 14, 2020

Karen Goulding, 65, of Anthem, Arizona and Corvallis passed away tragically in an automotive accident in Central Oregon on Monday December 14, 2020. She will be incredibly missed by all the people she touched.

Karen was born February 22, 1955 in Camden, New Jersey, the oldest of four siblings. As a young child the family moved to Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, where she was raised. As a child, her mother instilled a passion for sewing in Karen, while her father helped develop her passion for bird watching. She continued to love both of these hobbies throughout the rest of her life. Both of her parents were also very civic minded, and ingrained in Karen the value of a lifetime of doing good for others.

She graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1973, and went on to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania for her undergraduate studies in education. She moved from Pennsylvania to Oregon in 1976, and met her future husband David in 1980. It was love at first sight. They married in 1981, and had two daughters, Kristen and Jamie, a few years later. They spent the next 30+ years living in the Corvallis and Philomath area.