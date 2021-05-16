July 11, 1945 - May 7, 2021
In loving memory of Karen S Diehl. Born July 11, 1945 in Topeka, Kansas.
Karen worked for Ma Bell her entire life traveling East coast to West coast until finally settling in Corvallis, Oregon. There she cultivated her passion for gardening, music, and her ducks. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Survived by her daughter, Cynthia Reynolds and her two grandchildren, Raquel and Kristina Reynolds. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
