December 22, 1939 - March 26, 2020
Karen Susan (von Hoene) Miller, 80, of Albany, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in her home. Born in Portland, on December 22, 1939 to the late Karl and Christina (Seiberts) von Hoene, she was the oldest of six girls and two boys. Karen graduated from Newport High School, and then received her elementary teaching degree from Northwest Nazarene College (now University) in Nampa, Idaho.
In 1962, she married Dr. Lewis Jay Miller of Nampa, Idaho and they began their journey together. Karen enjoyed an elementary school teaching career for seven years before transitioning to being a full-time mother of five. Karen loved to sing with her sisters, her family, her church choirs, and was a very active member in the women’s barbershop singing organization, Sweet Adelines International. For over 30 years, Karen participated fully in Sweet Adelines, having founded choruses in both Nampa, Idaho and Athens, Ohio, and having served in many leadership roles at both the chorus and regional levels. She was an international medalist chorus member, and avid quartet singer performing and competing in several quartets over the years.
When not raising her family and singing, Karen also loved to organize, cook, sew, garden, participate in local theater, and was always involved with her church family. She loved Jesus, and was a witness to all who knew her. She generously shared her faith, beautiful smile, kind nature, and was always eager to help someone else before herself. Karen and Lewis were blessed with 57 years of marriage, five children, two grandchildren, and a rich bounty of friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her sisters Noelle, Barbara (Lee) and Kathleen (Leonard). She is survived by her husband, Lewis; sons, Christopher, Timothy, and Tony; daughters, Tawni and Holly (David); grandchildren, Sylvia and Lena; sisters Virginia and Kristi, (Paul); brothers William (Linda) and Karl (Heidi); and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned by the family for later in the year.
