Karen Wiard, 67, "Kooner Lee", crafter, traveler, hard hugger and expert storyteller, passed away after a lengthy illness at Santiam Evergreen Hospice in Albany, Oregon. Karen is survived by her best friend and love of her life husband of 37 years, Ronnie Wiard, and their three grown children.

Karen, born Karen Lee Agard in October of 1953 was the spirited daughter of the late John and Donna Agard of, Lincoln City, Oregon. Karen graduated from Albany Union High School in 1971. She worked at Oregon State University meeting her lifelong friend Joanna. The two of them took the road trip of a lifetime traveling to all but one state.

Karen worked at Oregon Freeze Dry as a cook for 13 years. She then took employment at retail giant Target working the shipping and receiving department before becoming a wedding cake maker.