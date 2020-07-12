Katherine “Kay” Jean Carpenter

In 1976, Larry and Kay retired from the Navy and moved their family to Corvallis, Oregon. Kay worked as a dental assistant in the office of Dr. Mueller. In 1980, Larry and Kay started their own company and worked together for 32 years to successfully build Homeport Realty. She became a “second mother” to the hundreds of tenants that rented houses managed by Homeport Realty. Kay cherished the time she could talk with their tenants when they came into the office to pay their monthly rent. “They were family” and she was always concerned that they were eating properly and getting enough sleep.

Kay enjoyed many hobbies and activities including: Crabbing on the Oregon coast, mowing her lawn atop her John Deere tractor, cultivating her beautiful yard, flower beds and vegetable gardens, and tending to the wildlife in her yard. For decades Kay held an annual neighborhood Easter egg hunt. Soon, the original Easter egg hunting children were bringing their children and then their children’s children to the annual event. Try as she may, there were usually one or two eggs were never found until Kay was mowing her lawn several weeks later. She traveled to visit her children and grandchildren within the United States (Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, and Oregon) and even traveled to Hawaii and Japan. One of Kay’s fondest trips was celebrating Larry and her 50th wedding anniversary in New Orleans.