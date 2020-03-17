Kathleen Ann Tabor

January 9, 1946 - March 12, 2020

Kathleen Ann Clark Peters Tabor, 74, of Junction City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Avamere Riverpark nursing center in Eugene.

Kathy was born on January 9, 1946 in Corvallis to Day and Marilyn (Beach) Clark. She attended Corvallis High School and Oregon State University. Kathy often worked and spent time at Day's Market, her father's grocery store in Corvallis. In 1967, she married Dennis Dean Peters in Reno, Nevada (later divorcing in 1999). They moved to a hazelnut farm in Monroe in 1977. Kathy worked as a clerk at Orowheat Bakery, Prairie Market and Roth's Market in Corvallis.

Kathy married Ron Tabor in 2001 in Junction City. She worked at Gray's Furniture in Albany, and later La-Z-Boy Furniture and SAS Shoes in Eugene.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Day and Marilyn Clark, her brother Ronald Clark and her first husband Dennis.

She is survived by her husband Ron, her daughter Kai and husband Jeff, her son Brad and wife Cindy, step-children, Andrea, Rowann, Crystal and husband David, grandchildren Jake, Baily, Jessica, Kaitlyn and Lydia, step-grandchildren Alex, Linus, Keith, Wyatt, Devon, Grace, Abbey and Brody, and one great-grandchild, Evan.