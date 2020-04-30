Kathleen Anne (Swish, Klahr) Kaiser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 1, 1952 – April 22, 2020

Kathy was born July 1, 1952 in Phoenix, Arizona to Edwin and Betty Swisher. Her parents enjoyed traveling and as a result Kathy spent parts of her childhood in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and California before settling in Newport, Oregon, where her father owned the country store.

When she was age 26, she met her first husband, James Klahr, and they were married in Reno, Nevada. They had two children, Derrek and Dallas Klahr, before divorcing. In 1982 Kathy and her sons moved to Lebanon, to be closer to family, which was where she met Stan Kaiser while working as a bartender at La Cabana. Stan and Kathy were married on October 10, 1987 in Virginia City, Nevada and spent the next 32 years building a beautiful home together in Lacomb.

Kathy loved her family fiercely and was a very devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Her love of her family was unmatched, but her love of animals was a close second. She volunteered her time at Safe Haven Humane Society and Fences for Fido for many years and continued to support their mission up until the day she passed away. Her favorite quote was “bark less, wag more”.