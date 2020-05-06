Kathleen W Isom

1942 – 2020

Kathy worked her entire career in the forest products industry in the field of transportation, both domestic and international. Kathy retired in 1995 from Weyerhaeuser Company’s Corporate Headquarters in Federal Way, Washington as Director of Marine Transportation. After retirement she and her husband Jim volunteered for six years at Weyerhaeuser’s Forest Learning Center on Mt. St. Helens. They also traveled extensively in their motor home covering the western half of the United States.