Kathryn Hauth

Her dad was serving in WWII at the time of her birth and didn't meet her until she was 8 months old. They moved around a lot in her younger years, living in Salem, Rickreall, Independence, Rainier and finally settling in Albany. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1961. She then attended nursing school in Eugene, becoming a LPN; health issues prevented her from attaining her RN license. Her roommate in nursing school, Kay, introduced Kathy to her Uncle Jim. Sparks flew, emotion ran high, and on August 21, 1965 they married in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany. They made their home in Mt. Angel, Jim's hometown. There they raised their 5 children. Kathy worked on and off as an LPN and later did daycare for many children. Kathy loved children, especially babies and adored her 15 grandchildren.