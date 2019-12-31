September 1946-December 4, 2019

Kathryn Irene Walters, age 73 of Lebanon, was surrounded by her family on December 4th as she entered Heaven’s gates. Born in Loma Linda, California in September of 1946, she was the only child of the late George and Trudy Wierenga.

She attended schools in Redlands, California and graduated from Redlands High School in 1964 where she excelled in accounting. She later worked for Sears Catalog as a bookkeeper.

Kathy and her future husband (Richard Walters) lived across the street from each other and dated after he returned from his service in the Navy. They married in July of 1965.

Kathy and Richard lived in California until they set off on an adventure to find a new home in 1971. On a road trip, they chose Lebanon, Oregon as a quiet small town to grow their family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}