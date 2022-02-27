February 24, 1960 - February 3, 2022

Kathryn Joy Scott died unexpectedly Feb. 3, 2022 in Monterey, California. She had been SCUBA diving in Monterey Bay, doing what she loved most with the one she loved best, her partner Kevin Goldsberry, when she was felled by a massive cardiac event.

Kathy was born on Feb 24, 1960 in Tacoma, Washington, second daughter of Richard and Joanne Scott.

An adventurous exuberant spirit, she lived with remarkable gusto and enthusiasm. She had an enviable intellectual curiosity, talent for languages, care for nature, and interest in other countries and cultures.

Her family lived in several places before they moved to Oregon in 1966 and settled in Monmouth. Between her high school and college years, she was an exchange student to Durango, Mexico. She earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon, majoring in Spanish language and literature, and dance.

Kathy's quick mind soon proved well-suited to the world of finance and banking. She worked for banks and Summit Information Systems, a Corvallis financial services company. For the last 20 years before her recent retirement, she worked for "Problem Solved," a Vacaville computing systems consulting company.

Her interests and hobbies were plentiful and varied. She danced in many styles over the years. She was an enthusiastic member of a Vacaville, California, hula school. She played the guitar and sang throughout her life. She was a knowledgeable proselytizing gardener, notorious for bringing damp little packages of sprouting sprigs to everyone she visited. Kathy read voraciously and omnivorously, and loved her public libraries. She was an accomplished SCUBA diver with developing skill in underwater photography. She knitted, crocheted, sewed, and crafted with abandon. She researched her family's history. She joined Kevin following auto racing. They rooted for carefully selected football teams.

Kathy is mourned by many many friends, and beloved family: her life partner Kevin Goldsberry of Vallejo, California; brother John (Tibbi) Scott of Monroe, Oregon; sister-in-law Chris Taylor-Michaels; mother Joanne Scott of Salem, Oregon; father Richard and bonus mom Betsy Scott of Salem, Oregon; several aunts and cousins, and her cherished devoted cat Squirrel. Kathy was predeceased by her sister Ann Scott Taylor-Michaels in 2019.

The legions who remember her all share the gratitude that though she has left us now, we were blessed by her joyful presence.

If you wish to make a contribution to honor Kathy's time among us, please consider your local groups who help the homeless and hungry. Get your hands dirty planting something in the soil in her memory. Plan for a celebration of Kathy's life is pending.