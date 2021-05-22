February 2, 1918 - May 10, 2021
Kathryn (Kay) Abbott of Albany passed away peacefully in her home May 10, 2021 at the age of 103.
Kathryn was born in Seneca, Nebraska, February 2, 1918 to Peter and Fern (Travis) Andersen. She moved with her family to Colorado in 1925 and grew up in Denver. She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1939 with a bachelor's degree in education and in 1945, with a master's degree in business. Kay's teaching career started in Colorado, extended to Hawaii and ended in Alaska concluding ten years of teaching.
While teaching in Alaska she met James E. Abbott who was serving with the U.S. Coast Guard. They were married in 1950 in Los Angeles, California.
In September, 1968, her husband left the aerospace industry and the family moved to Albany, Oregon where her husband returned to his work in education. Kay was a homemaker for 20 years while her children were growing up. However, with children grown, Kay over a span of the next 28 years went on to the following careers: Director of Volunteers in the Service to America, Director of the Linn County Information, Referral and Volunteer Service and Executive Director of Linn County Community Service Agency.
Kay was a charter member of the Toastmistress Club and Linn Christmas Greeters; she served on the Senior Board of Directors and the City of Albany Development Committee. She was honored with the Outstanding Service to Seniors award by Aging Services, Inc. and again by the District Four Council of Governments. She was recognized for being instrumental in creating the State Organization of Community Service Workers and her direction of the tri-county pilot VISTA program. She was selected as a member of Pi Omega Pi, national honorary business fraternity, and has been a member of Eastern Star, National Rifle Club, Women's Club and Business and Professional Woman.
After retiring, November, 1994, she was on to new challenges: learning to play the organ, honing computer skills, delving into genealogy, volunteering with the SMART program and traveling the world with her sister Margy. In 2012, Kay moved to Central Point Oregon to be near family.
Survivors include her two children Gary and spouse Barbara Abbott, Carole and spouse Tom Powell, two grandchildren Katie and spouse Michael Melder, Emily and spouse David Beamer, three great-grandchildren and sister Margy Kimsey.
Disposition is by cremation. A celebration of life will be held at the coast before scattering of the ashes.
It is suggested that memorials may be made to the church of your choice to assist them in these times of need.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.