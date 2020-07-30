Kathryn Louise (Richardson) Vosburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 6, 1942 – July 24, 2020

Kathryn Vosburg passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, with her husband and three sons by her side. She was born March 6, 1942 in Hillsboro to Barbara J. White and James T. Richardson. She was a proud descendant of Benjamin Richardson, an 1846 Oregon Trail pioneer for whom Richardson State Park outside Eugene is named. She grew up in Eugene and was a member of the first graduation class from North Eugene High School in 1960. Following graduation, she began working as a secretary at the University of Oregon Department of Architecture and Allied Arts. Later she moved to the School of Business where she met her future husband, Arthur Vosburg.

They were married in 1968 and moved to Corvallis where Art began working at American Can Company in Halsey. The family grew in 1970 when son Chris was born. He was followed by Matt in 1972 and Jim in 1979. A two-year job transfer took them to Connecticut and they happily returned to Corvallis in 1981.