Kathy Crowe

Kathy's focus was always her family. In addition to her full time job at HP, she was the CEO of the Crowe residence. She always made sure every member was where they needed to be, on time, in clean clothes, and good health with lunch in hand. Self-sacrificial, always serving those around her out of love, her day was never done until her head hit the pillow.

Kathy was active; she enjoyed sports and stayed in shape by walking and bike riding with her friends and husband. She walked 5 to 7 miles daily, walking during her lunch hour with HP friends and after work with her favorite walking partner, Dori Ratzlaff or husband. Kathy competed in several half-marathons every year up until she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018. In addition to walking with friends, Kathy enjoyed riding bikes with her husband. Together they participated 3 years in the Reach the Beach fundraiser for the American Lung Association riding 30 miles to Pacific City on the Oregon coast. They would take their bikes to places like Portland and ride them downtown or on trails. One year she rode with her husband from their home in Corvallis by way of Peoria Road through Harrisburg, all the way to Eugene. They spent the night at a hotel in Eugene making the return trip home the following day.