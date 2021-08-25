Kathy Loparco

Katherine Loparco passed away from acute kidney failure on July 25, 2021. Kathy was born in August 1940 in San Francisco, CA and was a proud, 4th generation San Franciscan. She grew up in San Mateo, attended St. Mathew Catholic School, then Santa Catalina School in Monterey, California, part of a three-generation family legacy at the School. Kathy attended Dominican College in San Rafael until she married family friend Tad McGrath. They were married almost 18 years and had four children of whom she is very proud. Kathy was independent for 25 years and raised her four children while working in several jobs in Northern and Southern California, building a career in disability insurance. This included working for Kaiser Steel in Fontana until the plant shut down in the 1980s and culminated in her position as a Disability Insurance Program Representative with the state of California. The most important thing about her state job was her coworker, Tony Loparco, who would become Kathy's partner in life. Kathy retired in 2001 and moved to Albany, Oregon in 2002. She and Tony married in October 2004. Kathy and Tony traveled extensively together, particularly treasuring family vacations in Lake Tahoe with all the kids. Kathy's friends often said she had a big personality, and the truly honest ones would say she could be impatient and demanding but was also loyal, supportive and fun. She had wide-ranging interests which could be seen in her many collections including decorative plates, teacups and saucers, art, Lladro figurines and Christmas ornaments. Fishing and crabbing were two of her favorite activities and she was an avid gardener, often using what she caught or grew to create wonderful meals. An expert seamstress, Kathy made beautiful stockings and Christmas tree skirts for many friends and family; no one loved Christmas more than Kathy. She passed her passion on to her children who will especially remember her during the holidays.